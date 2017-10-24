Brandon Stokley thinks there's 'no chance' Broncos sign Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers walks on the field during warm ups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 12, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2014 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - The Broncos’ offense has been terrible over the last two weeks, with quarterback Trevor Siemian accounting for just one touchdown and four turnovers.

Despite Siemian’s struggles, coach Vance Joseph has insisted the team will stick with their second-year quarterback. The alternative would be to start Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery. A third option would be signing a free agent, such as Colin Kaepernick.

In 2016, Denver tried to trade for Kaepernick but the quarterback did not want to take a significant pay cut. So the Broncos moved on and former receiver Brandon Stokley believes they won’t have any interest now.

Maybe a trade. No chance on Kap https://t.co/jRlIuhdWWJ — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) October 23, 2017

Kaepernick, 29, has thrown 72 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions since becoming a starter with the 49ers in 2012. He has also scored 13 touchdowns on the ground.

If Denver signed Kaepernick, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy could tailor the offense to the quarterback’s strengths like he did with Tim Tebow in 2011. There’s no chance of that happening, though, according to Stokley.

