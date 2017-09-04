Brock Osweiler posts adorable photo about Broncos return

KUSA - Sure, you can still have some hard feelings toward Brock Osweiler, but can you really be mad at a cute, smiling baby?
The former Denver Broncos backup quarterback who left for a $72 million contract with the Houston Texans – and has since been cut from the Cleveland Browns – has agreed to a one-year deal in Denver and will back up Trevor Siemian, assuming he passes a physical.
Sure, he’s probably glad to have a job anywhere right now, but Osweiler posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram in response to the Denver Broncos news that’s pretty adorable.
Can’t see the photo? Click here: http://bit.ly/2x49UcQ
“That feeling you get when you find out you’re going to be a Bronco!!! #beyondgrateful #sothankfultobehome #broncoscountry,” the caption reads.
Osweiler and his wife Erin welcomed their daughter Blake Everly Osweiler in April.
