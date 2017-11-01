Broncos Cheerleaders nominated for Salute to Service Award

The Denver Broncos Cheerleaders have been selected as the team's USAA Salute to Service Award Nominee. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Denver Broncos have announced their nominee for the USAA Salute to Service Award: their cheerleaders.

The nomination is in recognition of the 10th anniversary of the "Cheer for the Troops" collection drive.

"Cheer for the Troops," an annual campaign run by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, collects items for distribution to servicemen and women throughout the world during the holidays.

The campaign has distributed more than 37,000 pounds of items since 2007. More than 4,000 individual boxes have been given to miliary members.

"For 10 years, 'Cheer for the Troops' has been a way for our team and our Broncos community to make sure these service men and women know they are not forgotten back home," says Director of Cheerleaders' Shawna Peters in a statement on the Broncos' website.

"The 600 kids in our Jr. Cheerleaders program are fully vested in the program as well, collecting items from home, school, friends and family as well as making sure every box shipped has a personal letter of gratitude from them. Connecting the children in our program to the values we share as a country will hopefully create a legacy of helping serve those who serve."

Fans can help the 2017 "Cheer for the Troops" campaign by donating food, hygiene and fun items at Denver Broncos Team Stores through December 9th.



