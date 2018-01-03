Broncos coaching staff will coach in Senior Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 14, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo: Michael Reaves, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - The Denver Broncos revised coaching staff will coach in the Senior Bowl, sources tell 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

The Denver coaches will coach the North team in the Senior Bowl game in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 27.

Vance Joseph and his revised staff will hold North team practices on Jan. 23, 24 and 25 ahead of the game.

It's a dubious honor. Teams who finish near the bottom of the league and still have their coaching staffs in place are those selected to coach the Senior Bowl teams.

Still, the Broncos can turn this into an advantage.

The game will give the coaches and John Elway's personnel staff a great first-hand look at many upcoming draft prospects.

The Houston Texans coaches will lead the South team.

