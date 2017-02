Defensive end Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after sacking quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

VAIL - Denver Broncos' defensive end Derek Wolfe got married this weekend in a chilly outdoor ceremony according to social media posts from teammates.

Many of his teammates attended the wedding and posed for pictures in their finest attire.

Wolfe Wedding with Family ! #Brotherhood #Blessed #wolfewedding2017 A post shared by Kayvon Webster (@kayvon) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

In May of last year Wolfe announced his engagement on Instagram. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Excited to spend the rest of my life with this amazing woman. #engaged A post shared by Derek Wolfe (@derekwolfe_95) on May 19, 2016 at 10:54pm PDT

