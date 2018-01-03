Broncos eligible to be forced to be on 'Hard Knocks' show

The Hard Knocks film crew prior films the Atlanta Falcons during training camp at Falcons Training Complex (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

USA TODAY - The Broncos’ decision to keep Vance Joseph as the team’s head coach makes the team eligible to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” show this summer.

NFL teams an ineligible for the show if they have a new head coach, if they have a playoff appearance in the last two seasons or if they have been featured on “Hard Knocks” within the last ten years.

Denver is one of six teams that are eligible, joining the 49ers, Browns, Chargers, Ravens and Redskins. Another NFL team could also volunteer to appear on the show, but that is extremely unlikely to happen.

The Broncos have been approached in the past about being on the show (on a “volunteer” basis) but they turned down NFL Films’ offer. Because the team is now eligible, Denver could not turn down the show if asked again.

“Hard Knocks” provides an inside look at an NFL team’s training camp each season, which is entertaining for fans but secretive teams don’t like having extra cameras around sharing the team’s routines and practices.

The Buccaneers were featured last year and went 5-11 this season.

