Broncos fans enjoy final day as reigning champs

KUSA - Broncos fans, if you enjoyed reveling in the glory of Super Bowl 50, time is dwindling before new champions are named.

Plenty of Coloradans say they'll miss being the reigning champions when the Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon in Houston.

Sports attire stores like SportsFan on Federal Boulevard are noticeably empty this time of year.

"Last year, we had stuff coming in boxes and we didn't even have a chance to inventory the box," Jim LaRoche said. "That's how fast it was going out the door."

The day before Super Bowl 51 is a different story.

"Days like this unfortunately, it's a lot slower," Laroche said.

Without a chance to defend the title, Broncos attire is not a hot item like it was last year. Fans and businesses say they're hopeful the Broncos will go further next season.

