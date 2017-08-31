Broncos fans: Ticketmaster experiencing issues - use stadium ticket window for help

Ticketmaster is experiencing league-wide issues as fans try to print out their tickets at home for the final Broncos preseason game.

Patrick Smyth, the Executive Vice President of Public & Communications Relations, tweeted just after 5 p.m. that Ticketmaster was having technical issues.

Erich Schubert, director of media relations, released the following statement:

The Denver Broncos and Ticketmaster are aware of an issue with Account Manager with fans unable to access their tickets to tonight’s game. Ticketmaster is working on the issue, and we expect it to be fixed momentarily. If fans are trying to access tickets at home and plan on attending tonight’s game, we encourage them to come to the stadium. If the site is active by the time fans reach the stadium, they can access tickets on their phones using the Broncos 365 app or by visiting denverbroncos.com on their mobile browser. If it is not active or there is no way to access the tickets on a smart phone, fans are asked to go to the south box office between gates 9 and 10 where a ticket office representative can assist.

9NEWS has received several complaints from die-hard Orange and Blue fans trying to print out their tickets saying they had trouble.

E-tickets also appear to be down for some users. One 9NEWS viewer said they weren't able to print a parking pass and wondered to us how they're going to even get to the ticket window. We're looking into it.

The largest takeaway from this: get to the stadium EARLY - if all fans (or more than usual) are having to go to the ticket window, that means the lines are going to be pretty long.

Good luck getting those tickets and GO BRONCOS!

