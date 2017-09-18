Broncos notes: Barrett shows remarkable fitness following injury

Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

ENGLEWOOD—It wasn’t just that Shaq Barrett was injured, he was out three months with a bum hip.

How can a guy stay in shape with a hip injury?

Yet, Barrett at the physically exerting position of outside linebacker has played 92 percent and 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the Broncos’ first two games.

How did Barrett stay in such great cardio shape if he couldn’t use his hip?

“The VersaClimber every day,’’ Barrett said of the high-stepping, full body fitness machine. “Always high intensity. The (amount of) time changed and the amount of reps changed but it got me right, for sure.’’

Barrett suffered his hip injury during a private workout over the Memorial Day weekend in Omaha, and didn’t return to practice until three months later. He never played in the preseason, yet he has registered six more defensive snaps than Von Miller, who is in Olympic-caliber physical condition this season.

“I did not want to be eased in,’’ said Barrett, who has one sack and another called back by penalty. “I’ve been waiting to go for a long time. Once the doctor said I’m ready to go, I trusted my hip would be good. Unfortunately, it happened like it did, but it’s working out pretty good. I’m super fresh, I don’t have all the tackling plays on my body right now.’’

Vance admits to goof

After Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian threw his third touchdown pass for a 21-7 lead with 1:38 left in the first half, the Cowboys opened their next drive with a Dak Prescott completed pass for 7 yards, advancing the ball to their 32-yard line.

At that point Broncos coach Vance Joseph called a timeout, stopping the clock with 1:33 left. The Cowboys wound up kicking a field goal with 2 seconds left in the half to draw within, 21-10.

“The timeout was on me,’’ Joseph said. “I had three timeouts and offensively we were rolling pretty good with (1:38 left). I was going to stack the timeouts.’’

Problem was, Joseph didn’t have a good vantage point. He thought Prescott’s completion only gained 4 yards instead of 7. Second-and-long, timeout. Second-and-short, let the clock run.

“That was a rookie coach making a rookie mistake,’’ Joseph said. “I heard it from (defensive line coach Bill) Kollar: ‘What are you doing V.J.?’

“‘Sorry coach, I thought it was only a 4-yard gain.’ I was chastised for it by Bill Kollar. That won’t happen again. He keeps me in line, I’ll tell you that.”

Bronco Bits

Defensive lineman Zach Kerr was supposed to play against the Cowboys but it was determined he needed one more week to recover from his knee injury. He said he would be a full participant in practice this week and would play Sunday at Buffalo. …

Joseph and his coaches gave game balls to running back C.J. Anderson, the entire offensive line, receiver Emmanuel Sanders and quarterback Trevor Siemian on offense; every player on defense; and long snapper Casey Kreiter on special teams. Team win. …

Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler III is in the concussion protocol after he twice staggered and fell after he knocked his head while making a terrific catch in the end zone Sunday that was ruled out of bounds.

