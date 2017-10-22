Broncos notes: Six players out with injuries ahead of Chargers matchup

Oct 22, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez, Orlando Ramirez)

CARSON, CALIF. - Vance Joseph had his easiest inactive decision of the season.

Only seven players from the 53-man roster are inactive on game day and the Broncos had six players out with injuries: Emmanuel Sanders, Cody Latimer, Isaiah McKenzie, Menelik Watson, Donald Stephenson and Paxton Lynch. The lone healthy scratch was rookie running back De’Angelo Henderson.

Broncos dressing up for their first NFL game were receiver/returner Hunter Sharp, center-guard Dillon Day, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and inside linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams.

