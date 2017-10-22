KUSA
Broncos notes: Six players out with injuries ahead of Chargers matchup

Mike Klis, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT October 22, 2017

CARSON, CALIF. - Vance Joseph had his easiest inactive decision of the season.

Only seven players from the 53-man roster are inactive on game day and the Broncos had six players out with injuries: Emmanuel Sanders, Cody Latimer, Isaiah McKenzie, Menelik Watson, Donald Stephenson and Paxton Lynch. The lone healthy scratch was rookie running back De’Angelo Henderson.

Broncos dressing up for their first NFL game were receiver/returner Hunter Sharp, center-guard Dillon Day, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and inside linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams. 

