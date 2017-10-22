Broncos notes: Six players out with injuries ahead of Chargers matchup

CARSON, CALIF. - Vance Joseph had his easiest inactive decision of the season.
Only seven players from the 53-man roster are inactive on game day and the Broncos had six players out with injuries: Emmanuel Sanders, Cody Latimer, Isaiah McKenzie, Menelik Watson, Donald Stephenson and Paxton Lynch. The lone healthy scratch was rookie running back De’Angelo Henderson.
LIVE COVERAGE: Broncos at Chargers
Broncos dressing up for their first NFL game were receiver/returner Hunter Sharp, center-guard Dillon Day, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and inside linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams.
