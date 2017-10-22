Oct 22, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez, Orlando Ramirez)

CARSON, CALIF. - CARSON, Calif. -- At least there was Von Miller and the Denver defense.

Miller, the Denver Broncos' biggest star, had two sacks against Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in a otherwise unsatisfying, 21-0 loss here Sunday.

Miller now has 80.5 career sacks moving him past the great Karl Mecklenburg for No. 2 on the Broncos' all-time sack list. Simon Fletcher remains safe at No. 1 for a while with 97.5 career sacks.

Then again, it may not take long for Miller to get there as he's the second-fastest player to 80 sacks in NFL history. Miller reached his 80th sack in his 94th game. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White reached 80 sacks faster, as he did so in a mere 70 games.

"I have to be even better,'' Miller said. "I can't stay the same, I have to be even better. I have to make game-changing plays. I am a turnover machine and I have to get going.''

Of Miller's 80.5 sacks, 15 have come against Rivers, more than any other quarterback. His second most sacked quarterback is Kansas City's Alex Smith with 8.0.

Hunter was Sharp

Perhaps the Broncos' best playmaker Sunday was punt returner Hunter Sharp, who did a nice job in his NFL debut. Despite battling cramps in both calves because of the extreme heat, Sharp returned five punts for 55 yards.

"Felt good to be out there and play a football game,'' said Sharp, who was promoted from the practice squad this week.

Davis wears boot

Todd Davis led the Denver defense with 10 tackles even though he missed some of the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury. Davis wore a protective boot around his right foot as he exited the stadium. He was the only injury reported by Broncos head coach Vance Joseph.

Easy roster decisions

Joseph had his easiest inactive decision of the season.

Only seven players from the 53-man roster are inactive on game day and the Broncos had six players out with injuries: Emmanuel Sanders, Cody Latimer, Isaiah McKenzie, Menelik Watson, Donald Stephenson and Paxton Lynch. The lone healthy scratch was rookie running back De’Angelo Henderson.

Broncos dressing up for their first NFL game were receiver/returner Hunter Sharp, center-guard Dillon Day, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson and inside linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams. Wilkinson and Day did not play.

