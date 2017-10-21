Broncos promote Dillon Day, cut Kyle Peko

Denver Broncos center Dillon Day (55) talks with offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (74) in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER—After paying his dues and then some by spending nearly 2 ½ seasons on the practice squad, interior offensive lineman Dillon Day was promoted to the Broncos’ 53-man roster Saturday.

To make room for Day, the Broncos waived defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

Day was primarily a center at Mississippi State before he joined the Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2015.

He is the fourth player the Broncos promoted from their practice squad this week, joining receiver Hunter Sharp, linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

Those four players are needed to fill in for injured receiver Emmanuel Sanders, returner Isaiah McKenzie, linebacker Corey Nelson, and right tackles Donald Stephenson and Menelik Watson.

The Broncos play against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday with kickoff at 2:25 p.m. MDT.

