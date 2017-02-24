Broncos reel in comp picks, not Earl Mitchell

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 27: Bobby Richardson #78 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates an interception during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 27, 2015 (Photo: Chris Graythen, Getty, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA—They hooked a, you know, fish. The prized defensive lineman, though, got away.

The Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman Bobby Richardson on Friday morning. They did not get coveted defensive lineman Earl Mitchell on Friday evening.

Mitchell, released last week by the Miami Dolphins in lieu of a $4 million salary, will instead make $5.5 million with the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos were also in on Mitchell but they’re three-year deal that would have paid him $4.5 million in 2017 fell well short of the 49ers' offer that in total was four years for $16 million.

After four seasons with the Houston Texans, where his defensive coaches included Vance Joseph and Bill Kollar, and three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where his coaches included Joseph and Adam Gase, Mitchell was released by the Dolphins in lieu of his $4 million salary.

Mitchell, 29, was quickly in demand as eight teams expressed interest. He narrowed his choices to four – the Seattle Seahawks, 49ers, Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. When the future of all teams except New England is unknown, why not follow the money?

Mitchell visited each team this week with the Broncos meeting him Wednesday night and all day Thursday before he finished his tour Friday in Atlanta.

Joseph and Kollar are now coaching for the Broncos. In the end, $5.5 million is more than $4.5 million.

Richardson, 24, was signed as depth for a Broncos defensive line that underperformed in 2016 following the losses of Malik Jackson to free agency and Vance Walker to injury. The Denver D allowed 130.3 rushing yards per game last season to rank 28th in the league.

The Broncos are will allow nose tackle Sylvester Williams to leave for free agency and Richardson’s signing may have sent a message to Adam Gotsis that he will have to step up his game in his second season.

A second-round draft pick last year, Gotsis was coming off ACL surgery in his rookie season of 2016 and played in 19 percent of the defensive snaps.

Richardson was an undrafted rookie defensive tackle for New Orleans in 2015 when he started 11 games. He was among the Saints final cuts in 2016 and spent the season on the practice squads for New Orleans, Washington and Kansas City.

The Broncos are not done trying to upgrade their defensive line as the free-agent market on March 9 is expected to include such interior players as Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Dontari Poe.

The Broncos also learned Friday they were awarded four compensatory draft picks – the No. 101 selection in the third round, No. 179 in the fifth and the final two picks, No. 254 and 255, in the seventh.

The 255th is the final pick, which in turn is referred to as Mr. Irrelevant.

The Broncos will also have the No. 20 overall selection in the first round, No. 51 in the second round, No. 82 in the third, No. 127 in the fourth, No. 203 in the sixth and No. 238 in the seventh.

The compensatory picks highlight a stark differing draft strategies between John Elway and the man who once coached him, Mike Shanahan.

Shanahan from 1995-2008 often traded away draft picks to move up and get players he coveted, a tactic that sometimes left the Broncos with three (1997) or four (2007) draft picks.

Elway, though, has valued draft picks regardless of round. The 11 compensatory picks the Broncos have been awarded the past three years lead the NFL. In the nine years prior to 2015, the Broncos had zero compensatory picks.

Some of the Broncos’ compensatory picks in the previous two years were quarterback Trevor Siemian, guard Max Garcia, safety Justin Simmons, running back Devontae Booker and safety Will Parks.

Compensatory picks are awarded based on a formula that takes into account contracts of free agent players lost and added.

Last season, the Broncos most significant free agent departures were Brock Osweiler, Malik Jackson and Danny Trevathan.

