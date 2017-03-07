Broncos serve chicken parm for lunch the day Manning retires

The Broncos served chicken parmesan on Monday because of course they did. (Photo: Twitter)

One year ago ago on March 7, Peyton Manning announced his retirement from the NFL. 9NEWS has decided to bring back a few of our favorite Manning-related articles, including this gem about chicken parm. Enjoy!

Of course.

That’s how the Denver Broncos explained chicken parm as their lunch item on Monday, because really, it needed no explanation.

The significance? Quarterback Peyton Manning, for better or for worse, is now known for singing about it in a Nationwide commercial. And since the future Hall of Famer announced his retirement on Monday, it may have been the Broncos’ last chance.

Does he really like chicken parm?

We’ll never know.

But of course it was chicken parm for lunch. Of course.

