Broncos take a nosedive in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings

Adolphus Washington #92 and Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills attempt to tackle Jamaal Charles #28 of the Denver Broncos during an NFL game on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo: Brett Carlsen, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - After losing to the Buffalo Bills (2-1) 26-16 in Week 3, the Denver Broncos (2-1) took a nosedive in USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings this week.

The Broncos dropped all the way down to No. 15 after being ranked No. 4 last week. AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1, 3-0) and Oakland Raiders (No. 8, 2-1) are ranked higher while the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 27, 0-3) rank near the bottom of the league.

Here’s USA TODAY’s explanation for Denver’s low ranking:

No, Von, you definitely didn’t lose Sunday’s game in Buffalo. You got jobbed by the ref while your teammates were busy underperforming.

In addition to the Chiefs and Raiders, the New England Patriots (No. 3, 2-1), Tennesee Titans (No. 9, 2-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 10, 2-1) and Bills (No. 14, 2-1) are also ranked above the Broncos, making Denver the seventh-best team in the AFC (according to these rankings, anyway).

Because only six teams make the playoffs in each conference, the Broncos wouldn’t make the playoffs if the AFC’s final standings end up as these power rankings are projected. There’s still plenty of football left to be played, though, so Denver’s chances of punching a postseason ticket are still alive.

