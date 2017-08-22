Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders involved in car crash in Parker

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on during warm ups before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 30, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2016 Getty Images)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a woman from Parker both collided while driving Tuesday morning, as Sanders was headed into practice.

It happened around 7:45 on South Chambers Road, near East Main Street in Parker.

A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Sanders was driving northbound in the median between two sets of double yellow lines. He was on South Chambers, going 30 to 35 mph with his Range Rover’s lights flashing. Police say Sanders told them he was late for work.

Another driver, 18-year-old McKenzie Caldon, was stopped in heavy traffic on Chambers Road. According to the police report, Caldon swerved into the median in her Hyundia Elantra, striking Sanders’ SUV as he was passing.

Both vehicles were damaged but no one was seriously hurt. Sanders complained of a headache; Caldon told police her right hand hurt.

Police cited both drivers for careless driving.

9NEWS' Broncos Insider Mike Klis says Sanders did practice in full on Tuesday, without any apparent issues.

© 2017 KUSA-TV