Broomfield student amazes crowd with national anthem at Broncos opener

Broomfield senior Kayla Hruby sings the national anthem ahead of the Broncos-Chargers game Monday night in Denver. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER – The Denver Broncos pulled off a nail-biting victory against the Los Angeles Charges Monday night during their season opener in Denver.

But before all of that went down, the sea of orange at Mile High Stadium was thrilled by a different kind of performance.

Broomfield High School senior Kayla Hruby put on a beautiful rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” in front of the sold out crowd. And everyone loved it.

Several times throughout her performance, cheers erupted throughout the stadium. You can watch for yourself below (and will probably get goosebumps).

This isn’t the first time Hruby has performed in front of a big crowd.

Earlier this year, she stunned a packed crowd at the Pepsi Center when she performed the national anthem ahead of the 2017 State Championship Wrestling Tournament.

Way to go, Kayla!

