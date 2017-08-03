Carrie Underwood's new SNF intro will feature Von Miller

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 13: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2016 Getty Images)

Country music singer Carrie Underwood will return to perform “Oh, Sunday Night” before Sunday Night Football games on NBC this fall.

Underwood will debut 2017’s version of the song when the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants on Sept. 7, the first Sunday Night Football contest of the season. Before that, NBC will air a “sneak preview” of this year’s intro when the Minnesota Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers in preseason play on Aug. 27.

And even before the “sneak preview” could come a teaser on Thursday evening when the Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game, which kicks off the 2017 NFL preseason (airing on NBC!)

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is among ten NFL players that will join Underwood in the SNF intro this year. In addition to Miller, the following players recorded the intro at Universal Studios Hollywood in June:

• Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown

• Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr

• New England Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower

• Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

• Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

• Oakland Raiders LB Khalil Mack

• Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson

• New York Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul

• Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

