CJ Anderson stars on the season debut of the Broncos Huddle with Emmanuel Sanders

C.J. Anderson was our special guest on the Broncos Huddle with Emmanuel Sanders on Wednesday, September 13. (Photo: Brian Olson)

DENVER - Ball security, pass protection, and CJ Anderson wanting to show off his skills were a few of the topics talked about on the season debut of the Broncos Huddle with Emmanuel Sanders Wednesday night. The Dallas Cowboys were a focus as well as the Broncos look to improve to 2-0 in the 2017 season.

Denver has actually beaten Dallas five games in a row, but both Sanders and Anderson know it'll be anything but easy this week. In fact, the Broncos are actually a home underdog against this talented Cowboys team.

Sanders and Anderson spent a good deal of time during the Tech Time portion of the program talking about pass protection and ball security. CJ rarely fumbles the ball. He's only turned it over two times in his last 468 carries and hasn't done it since 2015... knock on wood.

The show had more than just x's and o's, with Sanders making fun of his first impressions of Anderson back in CJ's days as a rookie college free agent running back. The Broncos Huddle is about educating and entertaining.

"Emmanuel they have to find a way to get me on the field man," said Sanders in his best Anderson voice. "I'm too good, I'm too good, I'm the best." With CJ laughing the entire time, Sanders went onto say that the rookie at the time was right. CJ Anderson has been special... and busy. Anderson carried the ball 20 times against the Chargers.

