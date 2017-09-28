C.J. Anderson's mom: ‘I love you son, but just not against my Raiders'

C.J. Anderson #22 of the Denver Broncos during an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - Football is family, right?

Broncos fifth-year running back C.J. Anderson was born and raised in the Bay Area so it’s hard to fault his family for being Raiders fans.

Because Denver and Oakland are rivals in the AFC West, Anderson’s mother, Neva, is conflicted when the two teams face off.

“It’s tough,” Anderson said of his family not rooting for the Broncos. “My mom goes every time. She criticizes me. Every time she goes, ‘Look, you know I’m a Raiders fan. I love you son, but just not against my Raiders.’”

Anderson said that he has “plenty” of family members that will be at the game Sunday when Denver hosts Oakland. And while his mom makes it clear that she’s a fan of the Silver and Black, Anderson’s family won’t wear Raiders gear to the Broncos’ stadium.

“It’s neutral,” Anderson said. “They won’t put on orange and blue, but they won’t put on black and silver either. That’s a good thing.”

With the Raiders set to relocate to Las Vegas sometime after the 2019 season, Anderson said his mom will plan to make a trip to Sin City every season.

