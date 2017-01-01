Denver Broncos announce 2017 opponents

Denver Broncos tweeted their 2017 opponents.

DENVER - The Denver Broncos tweeted their 2017 matchups for home and away games. The dates are not yet set

The Broncos will face these teams at home:

San Diego Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Oakland Raiders

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

The Broncos will travel to these teams:

San Diego Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Oakland Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Indianapolis Colts

Washington Redskins

Copyright 2016 KUSA