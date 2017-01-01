Denver Broncos announce 2017 opponents

DENVER - The Denver Broncos tweeted their 2017 matchups for home and away games. The dates are not yet set
Our 2017 opponents are set » https://t.co/Q5b2LX4JMu pic.twitter.com/cMJs6Au76U— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2017
The Broncos will face these teams at home:
- San Diego Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Oakland Raiders
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Cincinnati Bengals
The Broncos will travel to these teams:
- San Diego Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Oakland Raiders
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Indianapolis Colts
- Washington Redskins
