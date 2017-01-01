KUSA
Close

Denver Broncos announce 2017 opponents

KUSA 3:21 PM. MST January 01, 2017

DENVER - The Denver Broncos tweeted their 2017 matchups for home and away games. The dates are not yet set

The Broncos will face these teams at home:

  • San Diego Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Oakland Raiders
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Cincinnati Bengals

The Broncos will travel to these teams:

  • San Diego Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Oakland Raiders
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Washington Redskins

 

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories