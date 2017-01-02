Drew Litton's touching cartoon on Kubiak stepping down

(Photo: Drew Litton)

As word of Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak stepping down came out this weekend, cartoonist Drew Litton summed up many people's feelings with a touching image.

The cartoon features Kubiak embracing a white bronco with tears streaming down his face. The Bronco is also crying in the cartoon.

Kubiak released a statement Monday which read:

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach. I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me. I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos. I’ve been blessed to spend more than two decades with the Broncos working for Mr. Bowlen and a great organization from top to bottom. I’m forever grateful to this team, in particular John Elway and Joe Ellis, for giving me the opportunity to serve as its head coach. There are countless others to thank, including players, coaches, personnel staff, trainers, support staff and fans. Although we fell short of our goals this year, I’m proud of our teams these past two seasons. Helping to bring Mr. Bowlen, his family and this organization its third Super Bowl is something that will always be very special to me. I’m not sure what my future holds, but I know that I’ll always consider myself a Bronco. This team is in good hands with a lot of outstanding people, and I expect great things ahead for the Denver Broncos."

