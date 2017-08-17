Elway paved GM path for Lynch

Mar 2, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski)

SANTA CLARA, CA - Many want to be like John Elway. In many ways, John Lynch is.

The two share the same first name and went to the same college. Both attended Stanford and are now basically doing the same job. Elway calling the shots in Denver, Lynch in San Francisco.

"I keep following him," laughed Lynch in a one on one interview that will air on a Broncos Tonight preseason special prior to the 49ers game on Channel 20 at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

"Hopefully I can have the success he's had; he's been tremendous at it," Lynch said of Elway.

"We are at different stages as a team, but one common trait we've shared is we both like to win. We are kind of obsessed with it. Watching him take that will to win and implement it as a GM has been very instrumental to me and how I'm trying to approach things here," Lynch said.

The next place Lynch would like to follow Elway is into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I keep knocking on that door and it seems like I keep taking that next step," Lynch said. "Typically people who've been where I've been in that process get in, so it's the ultimate test in patience because there's not a darn thing you can do about it."

Lynch is hoping waiting for success in San Francisco won't take quite as long.

