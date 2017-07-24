Former Bronco David Bruton Jr. retires

David Bruton #30 of the Denver Broncos celebrates during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 12, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - After eight years in the NFL – seven of those in the Mile High City – former Denver Broncos safety David Bruton Jr. announced his retirement Monday morning.

In an Instagram post, Bruton thanked his family, friends, Pat Bowlen as well as the Redskins, Broncos and their fans.

“It’s been a hell of a ride and a lot of stories to pass down to future ball players,” he wrote.

During the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning 2015 season, Bruton had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and seven passes defensed.

He was voted a team captain for the Broncos three times during his career and received multiple awards for his charitable efforts.

