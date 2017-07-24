KUSA
Close

Former Bronco David Bruton Jr. retires

Allison Sylte, KUSA 10:06 AM. MDT July 24, 2017

KUSA - After eight years in the NFL – seven of those in the Mile High City – former Denver Broncos safety David Bruton Jr. announced his retirement Monday morning.

In an Instagram post, Bruton thanked his family, friends, Pat Bowlen as well as the Redskins, Broncos and their fans.

“It’s been a hell of a ride and a lot of stories to pass down to future ball players,” he wrote.

During the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning 2015 season, Bruton had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and seven passes defensed. 

He was voted a team captain for the Broncos three times during his career and received multiple awards for his charitable efforts.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories