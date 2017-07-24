Former Bronco David Bruton Jr. retires

KUSA - After eight years in the NFL – seven of those in the Mile High City – former Denver Broncos safety David Bruton Jr. announced his retirement Monday morning.
In an Instagram post, Bruton thanked his family, friends, Pat Bowlen as well as the Redskins, Broncos and their fans.
“It’s been a hell of a ride and a lot of stories to pass down to future ball players,” he wrote.
#ThankYouAll After 8 years in the NFL, I am calling it a day in the league. I want to thank everyone who helped me a long the way. This decision did not come easy being that I've done this for so long and my love for the game, but it comes to an end for everyone and mine is on July 24, 2017. Thank you to my family, friends, Pat B., the Bowlen Family, the Broncos, the Redskins and the fans. It's been a hell of a ride and a lot of stories to pass down to future ball players. #MuchLove
During the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning 2015 season, Bruton had two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and seven passes defensed.
He was voted a team captain for the Broncos three times during his career and received multiple awards for his charitable efforts.
