Former Broncos tight end Mitchell Henry loses cancer battle

USA TODAY - Former Denver Broncos player Mitchell Henry lost his battle with leukemia early Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the family, Henry, 24, died at 3 a.m. Friday surrounded by family. He was fighting acute myeloid leukemia.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end had two stints with the Packers. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and released during final roster cuts. He signed with the Packers again in 2016, after five weeks with the Denver Broncos, and was released at the end of training camp.

The Denver Broncos tweeted the following statement:

"We're saddened with the passing of Mitchell Henry (TE in 2015), who fought a courageous battle with cancer. Our hearts go out to his family.

"We were very saddened to learn of the passing of Mitchell Henry,” Packers general manager Ted Thompson said in a statement. “During his time with the Packers, he quickly became a beloved member of our family and made a terrific impression on everyone in our organization. We were fortunate to have had him in our lives. On behalf of the Packers family, we offer our condolences to Mitchell's wife, Madison, and his family and friends."

His NFL career consisted of two games with the Broncos in 2015. In college, he played 46 games at Western Kentucky University, where he caught 78 passes for 1,094 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He might have stayed with the Packers in 2016 if not for a hand injury during the preseason that sent him to injured reserve. The Packers agreed to an injury settlement. He then signed with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in November.

The Ravens released him a week later with the intention of re-signing him. He went home during the week and started having severe shoulder pain, his brother, Ben Henry, said in December. An MRI revealed a growth in his chest.

Acute myeloid leukemia, according to the National Cancer Institute, is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts (a type of white blood cell), red blood cells or platelets.

Henry posted a message on Twitter in May asking for "as many prayers as possible."

In its Facebook post, the family said, "We are so proud of Mitchell's fight with this terrible disease, proud of how he lived his life for the past 24 years, but most of all proud of his faith and acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior."

Western Kentucky University athletic director Todd Stewart was among those reacting to Henry's passing Friday.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of Mitchell’s passing this morning,” Stewart said in a statement. “Mitchell was as committed to his teammates, his University, his friends and his family as anyone you will ever find, and we were so fortunate to have him as part of our Hilltopper family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his lovely wife Madison, and all of those who were blessed to have known Mitchell.”

Ryan Wood and Aaron Nagler of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin contributed to this story

