Here are some photos of Brock Osweiler back at Broncos practice

KUSA - Guess who’s back, back again? Brock is back, tell a friend.

After a year that included leaving the Denver Broncos for a $72 million contract with the Houston Texans, getting benched, getting traded by the Cleveland Browns so they could swallow his salary in exchange for a draft pick and then finally get cut by the Browns, Brock Osweiler is back in the Mile High City.

At least, he’s back until Paxton Lynch’s arm heals. And he’s sitting on the bench behind former third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian instead of that Peyton Manning guy. The Broncos are also only paying him $775,000 (the Browns are paying the other $15.25 million he was guaranteed this year).

Anyway, Brock Osweiler is back in Denver. People have feelings about it. He posted a photo of his cute baby in response to the news … and people were still kinda grumpy with him.

That’s right: Osweiler is celebrating his return to Denver by laboring on Labor Day.

Anyway, here are some photos of No. 17 at his first practice back with the Broncos. Check them out below!

You can watch this dramatic Third Eye Blind trailer from ESPN about the last time Brock game to Denver to get in the mood for the new Osweiler era in Denver:

