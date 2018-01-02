Here are the Broncos' 2018 opponents

(Photo: Doug Pensinger; Getty Images)

KUSA - After watching the Broncos limp to a last-place finish in the AFC West, fans have turned their attention to the clean slate of 2018.

The opponents the Broncos will face next year were finalized on Sunday.

The teams coming to soon-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High include the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

As always, the Broncos will play home and away games against AFC West foes Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos will head on the road in 2018 to play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

Dates and times have not been announced for the 2018 schedule and preseason opponents have not been announced. NFL schedules are typically finalized in April.

