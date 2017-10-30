How to watch and stream Broncos' game against the Chiefs

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs line up across from the Denver Broncos in the first quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

USA TODAY - The Denver Broncos (3-3) will take on the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in an important AFC West showdown at 6:30 p.m. MT on Oct. 30. If the Broncos win the “Monday Night Football” contest, they would improve to 3-1 in the division, keeping their playoffs hopes alive.

A Denver loss would drop them to 3-4 and help the Chiefs improve to 6-2, tightening their grip on the division. In short, this is a must-win game for the Broncos and it will be nationally televised on ESPN.

ESPN is channels 206 and 209-1 on DIRECTV and channels 140, 144, 145, 146 and 147 on DISH. ESPN is channel 1602 on AT&T U-verse and channel 570 on Verizon FiOS.

For those without traditional television, the game can be streamed on the WatchESPN app. NFL fans who use Verizon Wireless can also stream the game on their phones and mobile devices through the NFL app.

One of the most notable matchups to watch in Monday’s game in Kansas City will be Broncos running back Jamaal Charles going up against the Chiefs, his former team. Charles gained 9,717 yards from scrimmage and scored 63 total touchdowns during his nine years in Kansas City before signing with Denver this offseason.

Charles, 30, has gained 239 yards from scrimmage and scored one touchdown through five games with the Broncos this season.

The Chiefs are considered seven-point favorites at home this week.

