If you've always wanted to eat Terrell Davis cereal, you're in luck!

KUSA - If you’re such a big fan of the Denver Broncos that you even make dietary choices based on your favorite team, then this news will probably make your day.

In honor of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5, Terrell Davis will have a new cereal.

The name rolls off your tongue: “TD’S HOF Crunch.” It’s a “Honey Nut Toasted Oats” cereal – meaning it’s basically like Honey Nut Cheerios only it has Terrell Davis on it.

You can buy the cereal for a limited time at King Soopers.



