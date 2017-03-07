It's been one year since Peyton Manning retired (and we miss him)

Quarterback Peyton Manning addresses the media as he announces his retirement from the NFL at the UCHealth Training Center on March 7, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - One year ago Tuesday, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time sailed off into the sunset, coming off of a Super Bowl victory and a record-setting career.

March 7, 2016 was the day that Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning announced his retirement.

And while we’re excited about what the future holds for our favorite NFL team, it’s time to take a step back and remember our chicken-parm eating former quarterback who brought his adorable kids to news conferences.

Here are some things we miss most about Peyton Manning:

How he made chicken parmesan great again

Who knew that off-key singing in a commercial about car insurance would up the coolness factor of one of the greatest sandwiches mankind has ever conceived?

But such is the power of Peyton Manning. That man is a legend.

The dad-like sense of humor

You gotta love a quarterback with a dad-bod and a dad sense of humor.

While Trevor Siemian is definitely a candidate to play this role in the future, Peyton Manning paved the way. His perfect comedic timing and deadpan one-liners were best on display during a Comedy Central roast of Rob Lowe.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning attend the NERF Father's Day Football Throwdown on June 14, 2008 at Chelsea Piers in New York City. (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, 2008 Getty Images)

His cute kids

NFL news conferences are usually pretty serious affairs, with hardcore sports reporters like our own Broncos Insider Mike Klis asking serious and probing questions.

So, sometimes it’s refreshing when there’s something to lighten it up.

That’s why it was so adorable when Peyton brought his son Marshall to the podium after the 2016 AFC Championship game.

Check out some photos of it below. All together now: ahhhhh!!!

Marshall Manning, son of Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos, looks on during a post game press conference after the Broncos defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2016 Getty Images)

His ability to break records

Yes Tom Brady, it is possible to be one of the greatest of all time without making everyone outside of Boston hate you.

Peyton Manning’s the perfect example: During his career with the Broncos, he shattered numerous NFL passing records – and for the most part, everyone still loved him (and his footballs were fully inflated).

Quarterback Peyton Manning acknowledges the crowd after completing a pass for 4-yards to pass the all time career passing yards record during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15, 2015. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2015 Getty Images)

How he was just a good guy

Lots of athletes make the headlines for the wrong reasons. Peyton Manning often made them for the right reasons.

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, In honor of the Denver Broncos' victory at Super Bowl 50, the Disneyland Resort saluted quarterback Peyton Manning with a champions parade down Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo: Handout, 2016 Disney Parks)

