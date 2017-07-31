John Bowlen arrested for DUI in California

A previous mugshot of John Bowlen, the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in California. (Photo: KUSA file photo)

KUSA - The son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is in legal trouble once again.

John Bowlen was arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence Sunday evening in Paso Robles, California, according to arrest records from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The 31-year-old was found guilty of harassment last April for a 2015 incident where prosecutors say he shoved his girlfriend against a bathroom wall while she was trying to call 911. He was recorded telling dispatchers he is the "blood of the city" and a "friend of the mayor."

RELATED: Son of Broncos owner loses appeal of harassment conviction

RELATED: John Bowlen sentenced in domestic abuse case

The younger Bowlen was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

He used to work as a marketing assistant for the Broncos but left the organization.

His father, Pat Bowlen, continues to own the Broncos but has removed himself from day-to-day duties following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

He is expected to pass ownership of one of the most successful NFL franchises onto one of his children.

© 2017 KUSA-TV