KUSA
Close

Former Bronco Jordan Norwood retires from NFL

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 9:00 AM. MDT September 11, 2017

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Norwood has announced his retirement from the NFL at age 30. 

"It has been a blessing to play thru 8 NFL seasons and 23 years of my life!!" Norwood wrote on Instagram. 

Norwood played in 25 games for the Broncos from 2014 to 2016. He also was a member of the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Norwood was not re-signed by the Broncos in the offseason and was an unrestricted free agent.

Bronco fans will best remember Jordan Norwood's record-setting punt return in Super Bowl 50. Norwood set the record for longest punt return in Super Bowl history (61 yards) helping the Broncos to a victory over the Carolina Panthers.

To read Jordan Norwood's social media post on his retirement and reflections on his career, visit: http://bit.ly/2wSEg1s

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories