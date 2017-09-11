Former Bronco Jordan Norwood retires from NFL

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Norwood has announced his retirement from the NFL at age 30.
"It has been a blessing to play thru 8 NFL seasons and 23 years of my life!!" Norwood wrote on Instagram.
Norwood played in 25 games for the Broncos from 2014 to 2016. He also was a member of the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Norwood was not re-signed by the Broncos in the offseason and was an unrestricted free agent.
Bronco fans will best remember Jordan Norwood's record-setting punt return in Super Bowl 50. Norwood set the record for longest punt return in Super Bowl history (61 yards) helping the Broncos to a victory over the Carolina Panthers.
To read Jordan Norwood's social media post on his retirement and reflections on his career, visit: http://bit.ly/2wSEg1s
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs