Joseph calls 2003 assault accusations 'false'

HOUSTON, TX - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Vance Joseph of the Houston Texans poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2011 NFL)

KUSA - For the first time, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph publicly spoke about allegations of sexual assault from 2003 that resurfaced over the weekend.

The Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder published an article on Saturday saying Joseph was accused of sexually assaulting two female athletic trainers at CU-Boulder in 2003 while he was an assistant football coach for the Buffaloes.

Joseph was never arrested or charged.

Wednesday, Joseph told the Denver Post the claims are "false." He is also quoted as saying he is "disappointed and embarrassed. I was a young guy and it showed to my immaturity and irresponsibility in my life when i was younger."

The article does not say specifically what Joseph was referring to in that quote.

Joseph told the Post he's grown as a person, a coach, a father and a husband.

The Broncos, in a statement following the Daily Camera story, said they were aware of the accusations during the hiring process.

