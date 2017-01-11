Joseph's CU teammates saw his leadership ability back in Boulder in the 90s

Sep 1, 2011; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Houston Texans defensive backs coach Vance Joseph (left) and special teams coordinator Joe Marciano (right) watch the team play the Minnesota Vikings at the Metrodome. The Vikings win 28-0. (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports, Bruce Kluckhohn)

DENVER - From a former CU Buffalo to the head Denver Bronco.

"I felt like a proud big brother when the news came down," said Charles Johnson.

Vance Johnson's old CU teammates couldn't be happier for him, but at the same time they're not a bit surprised about the hire. They all said they all saw his leadership back in the early 1990's when he was a young man in Boulder.

"Even as an 18 year old freshman on scout team he was a leader there," said Chad Brown.

Joseph was very important to the team and to legendary head coach Bill McCartney.

"Mac was a guy who leaned on Vance, who needed Vance," said Johnson. "Not that he was going to go out and score 15 touchdowns but because he had a locker room that was to some degree fractured and he leaned on VJ to bring that team together."

Added former CU great Alfred Williams, "He's always been a leader of men and that's what this position is calling for."

And this leader of men is now the leader of the Denver Broncos.

