Judge refuses to cancel arrest warrant for John Bowlen

John Bowlen was arrested for DUI in California on Sunday evening (Photo: San Luis Obisco County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - A judge on Friday afternoon refused to cancel an arrest warrant for John Bowlen – the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen – who faces allegations he violated the terms of his probation in a 2015 domestic violence case, 9Wants to Know has learned.

Arapahoe County Judge Darren Louis Vahle issued a two-sentence denial of the motion from Bowlen’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, who asserted that the Broncos owner’s son was never formally notified that his probation had started when the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal on March 27.

Steinberg did not respond to a message left Friday afternoon by a 9NEWS reporter.

John Bowlen’s whereabouts were not known Friday. He was was arrested Sunday in California on suspicion of drunken driving but was released after posting bail.

PREVIOUS STORY: John Bowlen's attorney asks judge to cancel arrest warrant

PREVIOUS STORY: Colorado arrest warrant issued for John Bowlen

PREVIOUS STORY: John Bowlen arrested for DUI in California

Two days later, Judge Vahle signed an arrest warrant for Bowlen after concluding there was “probable cause to believe the conditions of probation have been violated.”

In all, Vahle found evidence that Bowlen had violated his probation multiple ways – failing to abide by all laws; failing to contact his probation officer; failing to perform community service; failing to pay fines in the domestic violence case; failing to undergo domestic violence, drug and alcohol, and mental health evaluations and treatment; and failing to obtain permission to travel outside Colorado.

In the domestic violence case, John Bowlen was convicted of shoving his girlfriend against a bathroom wall as she was trying to dial 9-1-1. At his sentencing April 14, 2016, Judge Vahle placed Bowlen on probation for two years. The judge ordered that the probation not actually start until Bowlen exhausted his appeal – which, according to the petition to revoke his probation, occurred March 27 when the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Not so, Steinberg argued in his motion.

He cited a statement made by Judge Vahle during Bowlen’s sentencing hearing: “Since there is not a jail sentence, the court will not require further bond in this case, but the sentence is stayed until the time for the appeal runs, or until the appeal is filed, and then we’ll have to figure out how to proceed from there.”

Steinberg argued that Bowlen still has appeal rights; that “to the best of the defendant’s knowledge the appeal stay that was granted by this court on April 14, 2016, is still in effect”; that the judge never ordered him to report to probation; and that he “never signed any understanding of the terms and conditions of probation.”

Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, Judge Vahle denied the motion.

“The court,” he wrote, has reviewed the motion of the defendant and the exhibits attached thereto and the motion is denied.”

Since Pat Bowlen announced in July 2014 he has Alzheimer’s disease, ownership of the Broncos has been placed in the Pat Bowlen Trust, with trustee and team chief executive officer Joe Ellis having full authority to run the franchise.

The trust states that Pat Bowlen’s desire is for one of his seven children to earn the right to become the Broncos’ controlling owner.

John Bowlen has legal troubles going back more than a decade – which could come into play when it’s time to decide who will ultimately control the Broncos.

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

© 2017 KUSA-TV