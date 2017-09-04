Just for fun: Tebow or Osweiler?

(Photo: John Kuhrt, KUSA)

DENVER - By now you've likely heard the news that former Bronco Brock Osweiler is returning to Denver.

He was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week and promptly picked up by his former team (and the club who drafted him from Arizona State in 2012), the Denver Broncos.

The former Texans QB signed a one-year deal with the Broncos for the league minimum for veteran players: $775,000. (Don't feel too badly, though, as the Browns are still paying him out $15.225 million).

Also, remember when the Broncos offered him $45 million and he turned us down?

Anyway, we digress.

All of this got us reminiscing on other quarterbacks for the Denver Bronocs... and we have to ask. If you were the boss, would you rather see Brock Osweiler back in the orange and blue... or Tim Tebow?

