Lionel Richie hangs out with John Elway while Facetiming Peyton Manning

KUSA - If you’re a Denver Broncos fan, this might sound like a weird, crazy dream.
But there’s photo proof that something pretty crazy went down at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday night. Not only did Lionel Richie take a photo with John Elway, which is cool, but he couldn’t just be seen with one legendary, Super Bowl-winning Broncos quarterback.
Nope, he had to Facetime Peyton Manning and put him in the photo too because … well … why the heck not.
It looks like he has a Broncos jersey in his hand too, which is always a nice touch.
Can’t see the photo? Click here: http://bit.ly/2gqH3sl
