Lionel Richie hangs out with John Elway while Facetiming Peyton Manning

KUSA - If you’re a Denver Broncos fan, this might sound like a weird, crazy dream.

But there’s photo proof that something pretty crazy went down at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday night. Not only did Lionel Richie take a photo with John Elway, which is cool, but he couldn’t just be seen with one legendary, Super Bowl-winning Broncos quarterback.

Nope, he had to Facetime Peyton Manning and put him in the photo too because … well … why the heck not.

It looks like he has a Broncos jersey in his hand too, which is always a nice touch.

Hanging with my brothers Peyton Manning on FaceTime & @johnelway before my Denver Show... feeling like an MVP 🏈 😏 . #peytonmanning #denverbroncos #AlltheHits #AlltheHitsTour A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

