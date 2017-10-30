KUSA
Close

LIVE COVERAGE: Broncos at Chiefs

Misty Montano, KUSA 2:29 PM. MDT October 30, 2017

This is live coverage from 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis, 9NEWS anchor Rod Mackey and Broncos staff. Fans can read along or join by logging in, commenting as a guest, or using #WeAreBRONCOS on Twitter and Instagram.

The Denver Broncos face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football, broadcast in Denver on Ch. 20.

KLIS9 keys to how the Broncos might beat the Kansas City Chiefs

The #WeAreBRONCOS live game chat is presented by Planet Fitness.

If you don't see the chat below, tap here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories