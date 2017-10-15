DENVER - It's NBC Sunday Night Football in Denver where the Broncos are facing off against the New York Giants!

This is live coverage from 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis, 9NEWS anchor Rod Mackey and Broncos staff. Fans can read along or join by logging in, commenting as a guest, or using #WeAreBRONCOS on Twitter and Instagram.

KLIS: 9 keys to Broncos defeating the Giants

The #WeAreBRONCOS live game chat is presented by Planet Fitness.

If you don't see the chat below, tap here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV