KUSA
Close

LIVE NFL PRESEASON: Packers at Broncos

KUSA 5:00 PM. MDT August 26, 2017

Denver Broncos take on the Green Bay Packers in their third preseason game in Denver. This is live coverage of the game from 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis, 9NEWS anchor Rod Mackey and Broncos staff.

KLIS9 goals for Broncos in preseason game vs. Packers

9NEWS hosts a live game chat and blog for each Broncos game. Fans can read along or join by logging in, commenting as a guest, or using #WeAreBRONCOS on Twitter and Instagram.

Don't see the chat? Tap here.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories