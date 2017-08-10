KUSA
Close

LIVE PRESEASON COVERAGE: Broncos at Bears

KUSA 4:31 PM. MDT August 10, 2017

Denver Broncos are in Chicago to take on the Bears for the first preseason game! This is live coverage of the game from 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis, 9NEWS anchor Rod Mackey and Broncos staff.

MIKE KLIS9 Broncos goals in preseason opener at Chicago

MIKE KLIS: Von Miller won't play tonight

9NEWS hosts a live game chat and blog for each Broncos game. Fans can read along or join by logging in, commenting as a guest, or using #WeAreBRONCOS on Twitter and Instagram.

Don't see the chat? Tap here.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories