Media outlets call for Broncos to sign Colin Kaepernick

USA TODAY - As Trevor Siemian struggles at Broncos training camp, second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch hasn’t been consistent enough to run away with the starting job.

Both of Denver’s quarterbacks have had up-and-down performances in camp, at times drawing criticism from coach Vance Joseph. A front-runner may emerge once preseason begins and Siemian and Lynch start playing in actual games, but the trend of camp thus far has been interceptions followed by more interceptions.

That has led Darren McKee, co-host of “The Drive” on 104.3 The Fan in Denver, to say that it’s time for the Broncos to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. “This QB play is unacceptable,” McKee said on Wednesday.

Former Broncos slot receiver and fellow radio host Brandon Stokley suggested that offensive coordinator Mike McCoy could build the team’s offense around Kaepernick’s strengths.

“If the Broncos bring in Kaepernick, they can design a zone-read offense that works for both him and Paxton Lynch,” Stokley said.

Lynch has been more mobile in training camp than Siemian, and he’s already run a few zone-read plays at practice. If McCoy tailored his offense to Kaepernick’s strengths — something he did successfully with Tim Tebow — Lynch could take over the offense when he’s ready.

Denver was interested in Kaepernick last offseason and tried to trade for him when he was still employed by the 49ers. Broncos general manager John Elway wanted Kaepernick to take a significant pay cut, something the veteran quarterback was unwilling to do.

Denver went on to select Lynch in the first round of last year’s NFL draft, and Elway told the media that the team’s pursuit of Kaepernick had ended. With Lynch unable to run away with the starting job, though, perhaps the Broncos would consider Kaepernick once again.

When asked about Kaepernick in March, Elway said he “never says never” before adding that the team would likely go in a different direction at quarterback. Denver selected Chad Kelly with the final pick of this year’s draft and signed Kyle Sloter as an undrafted free agent. Kelly and Sloter aren’t competing for the starting job, though. Kaepernick would be.

Kaepernick, 29, has struggled to find a new NFL team since opting out of his contract with San Francisco in March. He visited the Seahawks in May and has drawn some interest from the Ravens but remains unsigned.

Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games with the 49ers last season (11 starts).

