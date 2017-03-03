49ers GM Lynch to keep Denver scholarship program

(Photo: c)

INDIANAPOLIS—Keep striving to achieve, Colorado high school seniors.

The Lynch Family Legacy Scholarship program will continue to grant college tuition aid to the Denver and greater Colorado-area students even though the foundation’s president and namesake, John Lynch, is now general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

“We’re still doing it, we’re not going anywhere with those scholarships,’’ Lynch said Thursday as he walked through the long hallways of the Indianapolis Convention Center where much of the NFL Scouting Combine activities are taking place. “We’ve endowed those so they’re going to live on. We’re going to continue to do our best and we’re excited about it.’’

The 49ers’ gig, though, did cost Lynch his role with KUSA Channel 9 and KTVD Channel 20 as color commentator for Broncos’ preseason games.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Channel 9, primarily because I got to be around everybody I respect so much with the Broncos’ organization,’’ Lynch said. “And the fans. I will miss that. But, I’m not gone. Denver will remain a place in our hearts and I’m going to spend time whenever I can there.’’

GM beginnings

During his four-year Ring of Fame stint as a Broncos safety, Lynch would often wonder privately and occasionally talk publicly, about the team, its strengths and needs he’d like to see addressed in the offseason.

Looking back, the seeds of his future job as football operations executive were planted during his playing days, even if he wasn’t aware of it at the time. And yes, he’d submit ideas to Broncos’ coach Mike Shanahan.

“Yeah, Shanahan didn’t listen much when I gave suggestions,’’ Lynch said, laughing. “But I did. I was always a guy that drove my wife, Linda, crazy. You don’t have many days off as a player and the draft weekend is a long weekend typically, and I always would spend six, seven hours watching the draft, watching the fifth, sixth, seventh rounds. And she’d be going, ‘Really?’

“So I didn’t think about it like that, but I would try to do my own mock in the fourth round and it was something where I’m just a football junkie and so that was something that interested me. I don’t know if I really thought about, 'Someday, I’m going to be doing this.'’’

Gase talks up Vance Joseph

Adam Gase was a three-year offensive coordinator, including two years in that role with the Denver Broncos, before he got his first head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins last season. And that was sooner than most.

Was he surprised, then, that Vance Joseph had only been a defensive coordinator for one season – and his Dolphins D didn’t exactly cause people to forget the Killer B’s – before becoming the Broncos’ head coach?

"Not really,’’ Gase said. “When we hired him, we knew that there was a possibility this could happen. I've known Vance for a long time. This was my eighth year kind of being around him. … And then being around him as a defensive coordinator, I was not going to be shocked. I knew there were some jobs open. He was a guy that people were going to want to talk to. I just kept thinking to myself, 'It would be hard for a team to turn him down.'

“When he gets in a room, his presence and the command he has around people, that would be a tough guy to walk away from and be like, 'Oh, I don't want to hire him.' Anybody would have been running to try to grab him up."

Liufau audition

He’s got the measurables at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds with a hand width of 10 7/8 inches.

Now Sefo Liufau has to put his throws on target if he is to become a late-round draft pick.

“I think one of the biggest questions coming in, and my biggest weakness honestly, has just been being able to be consistently accurate,’’ said Liufau, a four-year starter for the Colorado Buffaloes. “It’s really big for me to show that I can go out there and throw the ball with great consistency.’’

