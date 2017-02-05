Alex Smith, Steve Young, discuss Trevor Siemian

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #3 of the Denver Broncos looks for a receiver against the Arizona Cardinals during preseason action at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 3, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

HOUSTON—Alex Smith reacted as if the red carpet was the first time he heard the comparison.

The play of Trevor Siemian, the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback despite speculation to the contrary, is most often compared to that of Smith, who just finished up his 12th NFL season, fourth with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I thought he had a heckuva year,’’ Smith said as he paused to chat midway through his red-carpet stroll Saturday night prior to the NFL’s Honors show. “Heckuva year. First year starter for the defending Super Bowl champs -- there’s a lot there, and I thought he handled it well. I thought he handled the ups and downs, because there are going to be those. He has that quality about him.

“I heard from guys who played with him he’s a pretty cool guy. He’s genuine. So I’m a fan of his from afar. I know they’re talking about it’s open, or whatever’s going on there at quarterback, there’s a lot of speculation going on, but I thought he played well.’’

Chiefs’ fans may chafe at such a comparison because Siemian laid one rotten egg last season and it happened to be Christmas Night in Kansas City in the Broncos’ second-to-last game of the season.

Then again, compare the two quarterbacks after their second season or first years as a full-time starter and Siemian, a seventh-round draft pick selected No. 250 overall in 2015, is further ahead of Smith, the No. 1 overall draft pick of 2005.

In Smith's second season, he threw for 2,890 yards on 58.1 completion percentage with 16 touchdowns against 16 interceptions while posting a 7-9 record. Siemian went 8-6 with a 59.5 completions percentage, 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and an 8-6 record.

Smith runs better. Siemian projects to have just as much arm strength, passing accuracy and poise. Both quarterbacks are accused of throwing too many check downs.

“This league is so tough,’’ said Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Steve Young when asked what he thought of Siemian. “You’re jumping into some Canton-sized shoes (left by Peyton Manning) and the league is going to punch you in the mouth every day. It’s going to test you. It’ll expose you. And you better find a way to answer that exposure.

“Six weeks in when I see that he has holes in his game, now he’s got to fill those holes if he’s going to play for a long time. He can do it. I think the first year he survived. He’s still got a job.’’

By holes, meaning he has to learn how to not take so many full-force hits to stay healthy?

“No, it’s about becoming the reason why you win,’’ Young said. “He’s got the game from 5 to 10 yards. But the game is won down the field. And inside the numbers. The great players dominate right here (holding up two hands to form the space between seams) from 10 to 25 yards.’’

Siemian ranked 20th in the NFL with 7.0 yards per pass attempt in 2016. Smith was 16th at 7.16 yards per pass attempt.

“It’s chicken and egg,’’ Young said. “I’m not very good at it because I don’t do it very much. It’s another hurdle you’ve got to get over.’’

For a second consecutive year, the Broncos starting quarterback next season is supposed to be anybody but Siemian. It was supposed to be the experienced Mark Sanchez and eventually first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch last year.

Siemian beat them both out decisively.

For 2017, the Broncos brought in Mike McCoy, Bill Musgrave and Jeff Davidson as offensive coaches with the idea of developing a system a little more conducive to Lynch’s skill set.

So Lynch is the guy – unless veteran Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Tony Romo becomes available.

Siemian, it seems, may always be a quarterback who the Broncos like, but are always looking “an upgrade or something,’’ Smith said, finishing the sentence.

He knows. Smith went through a similar situation in San Francisco, where despite back-to-back, 13-3 and 6-2-1 seasons, he was replaced by Colin Kaepernick.

“Yeah, he’s only going to gain from this year’s experience,’’ Smith of Siemian. “He’ll be better off for it.’’

