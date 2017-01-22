An inside coach-by-coach look at Vance Joseph's staff

ENGLEWOOD, CO - JANUARY 12: Vance Josepf addresses the media after being introduced as the Denver Broncos new head coach during a press conference at the Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre on January 12, 2017 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA -There is more youth and presumably energy.

There is also considerably less experience but the new guys would argue against the presumption of less wisdom.

Some coaches left, other coaches returned. There is greater diversity in positions of power and a reminder of the ultimate power resting at the general manager seat of John Elway.

With the exception of perhaps an assistant to the assistant or two, the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff led by Vance Joseph is now set. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ 2017 coaching staff:

Head coach: Vance Joseph

From the moment Gary Kubiak invited Elway into his Kansas City hotel room on Christmas Eve to inform him of his retirement, Joseph became the man to beat to replace him.

Joseph, 44, never lost his lead, although Kyle Shanahan was a strong second. Joseph didn’t have the typical head coach resume in that he was only a coordinator for one year, and his Miami defense wasn’t very good in the 2016 season.

But during their research, the Broncos learned that while Joseph was a defensive backs coach, he was also Kubiak’s unofficial right-hand man in Houston, especially in 2012 and 2013. They learned he was Marvin Lewis’ most trusted sideline assistant in Cincinnati from 2014-15, and again for Adam Gase this past season in Miami, where the Dolphins reached the postseason for the first time in eight years.

“You have to look at that (resume), obviously,’’ Elway said in a sit-down interview with 9News following Joseph’s hiring. “The resume that you’re (talking about), they already have jobs. Any time you go into a head coaching search there’s always going to be questions. That’s understandable.

“But I think with Vance, he’s very mature. He’s been in front of people. Been in front of guys who have been involved in making decisions – with head coaches.

“So he’s been at that level even though he may not have the coordinator title until the last year in Miami but he knows how to deal with people. He is a leader. The people we’ve talked to and the background we’ve done on Vance, the common denominator was that he has great vision and is a leader of men. You see that from the comments of the players who have played for him.

“You know in today’s game that’s so important. Especially at the head coaching position you’ve got to be able to manage people and I think he’ll do a great job with that.’’

Joseph is a first-year head coach, replacing Kubiak, who finished his 10th year as head coach.

Offensive coordinator: Mike McCoy

He was the NFL’s youngest head coach in 2013 when he took the job at 40 years old with the San Diego Chargers. He is now coach with the most varied, top-level positions on the Broncos’ staff.

It happens quickly in the NFL.

Now 44, McCoy begins his 18th NFL coaching season in his second stint as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. He prefers the New England-style offense he learned under Josh McDaniels in 2009-10 with the Broncos, but McCoy is nothing if not adaptable, as evidenced by the zone-read option offense he installed for Tim Tebow in 2011 to incredible success.

McCoy replaces Rick Dennison, who is starting his 10th season as offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Defensive coordinator: Joe Woods

It was while introducing third-round safety Justin Simmons on April 30 of last year that the local media took notice of Woods.

Before he was just another quiet, young position coach. But Woods was commanding and authoritative at the podium, engaging and friendly on the side.

It was that day I thought, this guy is head coach material.

And he will be, but first things first. After 13 years as an NFL defensive backs coach with Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Oakland and the Broncos, Woods, 46, is getting his first coordinator gig.

He earned it through his work the past two years with the terrific Broncos’ secondary. He replaces Wade Phillips, who is entering his 40th NFL season, 36th as a defensive coordinator or head coach.

Special teams coordinator: Brock Olivo

A former star running back at the University of Missouri, and a solid, four-year special teams performer for the Detroit Lions, Olivo spent time coaching in Italy and Coastal Carolina before becoming Dave Toub’s special teams assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014.

Olivo, 40, is a first-year coordinator who replaces Joe DeCamillis, who begins his 29th NFL coaching season, 25th as a coordinator with Jacksonville this year.

Quarterbacks: Bill Musgrave

A sensational high school quarterback at Grand Junction, where he was the Gold Helmet winner in 1985, Musgrave, 49, became a four-year starting quarterback at Oregon, and then a seven-year backup quarterback in the NFL, including the 1995-96 seasons in Denver behind Elway.

This will be his 19th NFL coaching season, all as either an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach. After bringing along Derek Carr the past two years as Oakland’s offensive coordinator, Musgrave passed up a chance to become Buffalo’s offensive coordinator in 2017.

He replaces Greg Knapp, who just finished up his 22nd NFL coaching season, mostly as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

Offensive line: Jeff Davidson

A fifth-round draft pick of the Broncos in 1990, Davidson, 49, was a starting guard in 1991 and ‘92. Davidson is beginning his 22nd NFL coaching season, the last six as an offensive line coach. He was also the top offensive line coach for New England from 2002-04 and worked with McCoy in Carolina in 2007-08 and San Diego last season.

Receivers: Tyke Tolbert

One of two offensive holdovers from Kubiak’s staff, Tolbert, 49, begins his 15th NFL coaching season, seventh as the Broncos’ receivers coach.

Under Tolbert’s watch, Demaryius Thomas has had five consecutive seasons of at least 90 catches and 1,000-plus yards and Emmanuel Sanders has had three consecutive seasons of at least 75 catches and 1,000-plus yards.

Running backs: Eric Studesville

The other offensive holdover from Kubiak’s staff, Studesville, 49, is beginning his 21st NFL coaching season, 17th as running backs coach.

The only Broncos coach who has served under the regimes of McDaniels, John Fox, Kubiak and now Joseph, Studesville was the Broncos’ interim head coach for the final four games in 2010.

With the Broncos, Studesville had 1,000-yard rushers in Willis McGahee in 2011 and Knowshon Moreno in 2013 and undrafted C.J. Anderson made the Pro Bowl with a spectacular second half in 2014, but he needs a return to health of Anderson in 2017. Anderson was on his way to a 1,000-yard season in 2016 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in game 7.

Tight ends: Geep Chryst

Beginning his 26th NFL coaching season, Chryst, 54, was an offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers in 1999-2000 and San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He was the tight ends coach in Carolina when McCoy and Davidson were part of the staff.

Strength and conditioning: Luke Richesson

Enters his ninth NFL season as strength and conditioning coach, sixth with the Broncos.

Richesson, 42, is known for his modern-day training techniques. The only significant soft-tissue injuries suffered by Broncos’ starters since 2012 were to running back Montee Ball (groin) in 2014 and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (hamstring) this past year.

Defensive line: Bill Kollar

Considered the league’s best defensive line coach, he is entering his 29th NFL season, 28th in coaching defensive fronts.

Kollar, 64, brought along the likes of Chris Doleman in Atlanta and J.J. Watt in Houston before he made stars of Malik Jackson and Derek Wolfe in Denver.

Kollar’s defensive front wasn’t as stout last year as the Broncos’ struggled to overcome the loss of Jackson to free agency and Jacksonville and Vance Walker to a season-ending knee injury suffered during training camp.

Linebackers: Reggie Herring

A longtime Division I college coach, Herring begins his 10th season as an NFL linebackers’ coach, third with the Broncos.

Herring, 57, has been instrumental in bringing along Marshall and Todd Davis from linebackers who were once waived by other teams to legitimate NFL starters.

Outside linebackers: Fred Pagac

Pagac, 64, is the guy who coaches Von Miller. Miller and DeMarcus Ware, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett. The strength of the Broncos’ roster, in other words.

Affectionately known as “Pug,’’ he is beginning his 17th NFL coaching season, third with the Broncos.

Defensive backs: Marcus Robertson

A 12-year safety and two-time All Pro, Robertson is beginning his 11th season and NFL secondary coach, including the 2014 season in Oakland where he served as Woods’ assistant.

Robertson, 47, has drawn the strong endorsement of future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, among others.

(© 2017 KUSA)