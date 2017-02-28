Brandon McManus, Todd Davis, await restricted free agent tenders

Kicker Brandon McManus #8 of the Denver Broncos makes a field goal in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA—Brandon McManus and Todd Davis can expect nice raises from the Denver Broncos this year through the leverage of restricted free agency.

The question is how large those pay increases will become.

McManus, who has emerged as a top 10 to 15 NFL kicker the past two seasons, and Davis, a sure-tackling, starting inside linebacker, each drew a $600,000 salary last season.

Both are strong candidates to receive a second-round tender this year that is estimated to be worth around $2.85 million. The deadline for teams to tender contracts to their restricted free agents is March 9.

The Broncos also have the option of placing a lower tender worth an estimated $1.85 million on McManus and Davis, but because both entered the league as undrafted free agents, competing teams could be tempted to sign them away knowing they wouldn’t have to compensate the Broncos with a draft pick. Even if the Broncos would have the right to match a competing offer, a low tender in hopes of saving money now could become costly later.

The Broncos placed a low-round, $1.67 million tender on running back C.J. Anderson last year. Undrafted, Anderson drew interest from several teams and wound up signing a four-year, $18 million offer sheet with the Miami Dolphins that included a guaranteed $6 million in 2016 and $3 million in 2017.

A second-round tender on Anderson would have meant paying him $2.553 million on a one-year deal. Broncos’ linebacker Brandon Marshall received the second-round, $2.553 million tender last year and received no interest from other teams. Simply put, teams don’t want to surrender a second-round draft pick.

However, perhaps because Anderson helped pave the way by parlaying his restricted free agency into a multiyear deal, Marshall also received a four-year, $32 million extension last year.

The Broncos also have the option to further secure McManus and Davis with a first-round round tender estimated to be worth $3.85 million but that is unlikely. Even Justin Tucker, the league’s best kicker the past five years, received no more than a second-round tender from Baltimore in 2015.

Broncos offensive guard Sam Brenner is also a restricted free agent but he is not expected to be tendered after he missed all of last season with a serious concussion. Brenner cleared all concussion protocols on Jan. 2 and plans on continuing his playing career.

