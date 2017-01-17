Brock Olivo next up in Broncos' special teams coordinator search

14 Nov 1999: Brock Olivo #26 of the Detroit Lions stands on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Lions 23-19. (Photo: Tom Hauck/Allsport)

KUSA - A thorough search of several candidates for a new special teams coordinator has not yet reached its intended result.

The Denver Broncos interviewed longtime New Orleans Saints’ special teams coordinator Greg McMahon for their vacancy on Tuesday morning and next want to find out if rising star coach Brock Olivo is ready for a top job.

The Broncos’ special teams coordinator position has been open since Joe DeCamillis took the same job with Jacksonville last week.

Olivo, 40, is a former running back and special teams standout at the University of Missouri and Detroit Lions. He spent the past three seasons serving as the Kansas City Chiefs’ assistant special teams coach. The Broncos are planning on interviewing Olivo for their special teams coordinator position Wednesday.

Olivo’s immediate boss in Kansas City is special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who was one of Denver’s three head coaching candidates earlier this month. Although the top job went to Joseph, the Broncos were left so impressed with Toub’s special teams work they may try to lure away his assistant.

Olivo and Toub first met at Missouri. From 1994-97, Olivo average 757 yards rushing a season on 4.4 yards per carry and scored 31 career touchdowns. Toub was Missouri’s strength and conditioning coach during that period.

Olivo was primarily a four-year, special teams player for the Detroit Lions from 1998-2001, then took a long, difficult, circuitous route to NFL coach. He was a player-coach for the SS. Lazio Marines in Rome, Italy, unsuccessfully ran for congress as he was defeated in the Republican primary; coached one year for the United Football League’s Omaha Nighthawks, and coached two years for Coastal Carolina before catching on as Toub’s assistant in Kansas City.

McMahon headed the Saints’ special teams’ units the previous nine seasons. He held that position while New Orleans won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season but Saints’ special teams were so ineffective in 2016, McMahon lost his job.

Joseph has also interviewed San Francisco’s Derius Swinton II, Miami’s Marwan Maalouf and Chicago’s Richard Hightower for his special teams coordinator position. Former San Diego Chargers special teams coordinator Kevin Spencer is also available.

