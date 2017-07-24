Bronco notes: Conditioning test awaits

Denver Broncos guard Ron Leary (65) during minicamp at UCHealth Training Center. (Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

PARKER—They can show off by posting videos of their workouts on Instagram.

They can tweet out how much they’ve been grindin’ during the offseason.

That’s great. But Broncos head coach Vance Joseph still wants to see for himself. For the first time since the Josh McDaniels’ era from 2009-10, Bronco players will go through a pre-camp conditioning test.

The first training camp practice is Thursday. The conditioning test is Wednesday.

“I heard it’s going to be a little challenging but nothing super crazy if you had done what you were supposed to do in the offseason,’’ Broncos’ second-year safety Justin Simmons said prior to joining six teammates and young members of the Boys & Girls Club at a King Soopers shopping spree Monday in Parker. “Just looking forward to getting that out of the way and getting back to some football.’’

Justin Simmons on conditioning test this Wednesday. #9sports A post shared by Mike Klis (@klis.mike) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Several players said the conditioning test would amount to 10 sprints of between 20 and 40 yards. Each position group has to complete the sprints in a certain time.

“The conditioning test is probably the most running that all of us are going to do all year long,’’ rookie left tackle Garett Bolles said Monday from the front lobby of the UCHealth Training Center. “It’s going to be a good thing for us. It’s a good thing for coach Joseph to get out here as a new coach to see what type of players he has and the mental aspect of it.

“It’s all mental, that’s what it is. A lot of the guys are getting back in town so they can start running and getting used to it. But, I’m in Utah, so it’s not a big jump for me. I live out here for now. It’s going to be, I won’t say easy, but it’s going to be a nice little test that coach Joseph has for us.”

Not Leary of switch

As the only offensive lineman with a $36 million contract, Ron Leary didn’t have to switch from his more comfortable left guard position to right guard.

But if Max Garcia is more comfortable at left guard, Leary said Monday prior to his King Soopers’ shopping spree with kids that he’s willing to move for the good of the team.

Ron Leary on moving from left guard to right. #9sports A post shared by Mike Klis (@klis.mike) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

“It’s going to be an adjustment,’’ he said. “But I spent the last couple weeks of (the offseason program) really working on that. I got some good work at it. It’s going to be an adjustment like anything else but I wouldn’t have made the switch if I didn’t think I could do it. I’m looking forward to the challenge.’’

Bolles vs. Sambrailo

Bolles started moving up the unofficial depth chart toward the end of the Broncos’ offseason program to where he will now seriously compete with Ty Sambrailo for the starting left tackle spot.

Expect Sambrailo to start out with the first-string offense Thursday. Will Bolles overtake Sambrailo before the preseason is finished?

“I don’t care about that,’’ Bolles said. “I care about myself and where I go and what I do with the guys around me. I’m going to listen to Ron Leary, Menelik (Watson) and Max Garcia that I’ll be playing next to. I’m just going to listen to those guys. I don’t care. It’s a competition. Me and Ty are good friends. I love Ty. He’s a great person. We have the same agent (Chase Callahan). He’s a heck of a player and he’s here for a reason. We’re just going to be together, battle it out, and the best man is going to win.”

Would Bolles be disappointed if he didn’t win the starting job?

“Nope, it wouldn’t be a disappointment because it’s on me,’’ he said. “Like I said, if I don’t start, that’s my fault because I wasn’t prepared. I wasn’t doing the things I needed to do. If I do what I can do, and do everything I can possible, then I have a good chance.”

Bronco bits

Those participating in the King Soopers’ shopping spree were Simmons, Leary, Darian Stewart, Will Parks, Andy Janovich, Virgil Green and Kalif Raymond. …

Raymond got the splint removed from his left hand and says he’s ready to go for camp. He had missed most of the offseason program after a diving catch attempt left him with a torn ligament in his left hand. …

Parks, looking bigger in the chest and skinnier in the waist, said he had “put on the right kind of 10 pounds’’ this offseason.

