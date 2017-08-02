Bronco notes: Sloter lends steady hand, Charles gets reps

Jun 5, 2017; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) during organized training activities at the UCHealth Training Center. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

ENGLEWOOD - Kyle Sloter stays outside the Great Quarterback Competition fray, completing passes, staying quiet, watching the others and waiting for his turn.

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are competing for the Broncos’ starting quarterback job. Seventh-round rookie Chad Kelly stays inside getting treatment for his knee and right wrist injuries and working out.

Sloter is the afterthought.

But a fairly effective third-string quarterback 9with Kelly injured) for an undrafted rookie out of Northern Colorado who had more receptions (13) than pass completions (0) through his first three college seasons for Southern Miss and the UNC Bears.

“That’s my goal, to come out here, know where to go with the ball and know my responsibilities, all that good stuff,’’ Sloter said Wednesday. “I feel like if you’re a good decision-maker then you have a chance to stay on the team or get some reps in meaningful games. I try to be the best game-manager while still taking shots down field and getting the ball in the hands of the right people.’’

Initially, the Broncos may have viewed Sloter as a “camp arm,” or someone who could throw to the back-end of the receiver lines. But he stuck around through the offseason program, and right now he appears in line to play the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ first preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Forgive, Sloter if he goes out there with the mindset he can compete, do a good job, and, you know, see what happens.

“Everybody in this organization wants to start, regardless of what their position is,’’ Sloter said. “I want to be the starting quarterback. At a certain point you have to think about how realistic that is. I understand they’ve been here, they’ve deserve the first shot.

“I’m embracing the role that I’m in, whether that’s the first-string, or third-string quarterback, or clipboard holder, whatever it is, I’m going to do my best at whatever my job is.’’

Charles, Ridley get looks

For the first time since he signed with the Broncos three months ago, running back Jamaal Charles participated in 11-on-11 team drills Wednesday. He didn’t get a handoff as he was used exclusively in pass routes. Still, he was out there with a brace on his right knee.

“What I’m hoping is that we’ll get the same Jamaal Charles we got in Kansas City—explosive, big plays,’’ said Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders. “We’re looking for play makers on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully he can bring that to us. Obviously, he’s still rehabbing and still trying to get in shape. We’re hopeful for him.”

The Broncos also elevated newcomer Stevan Ridley to the No. 2 running back behind C.J. Anderson through the early part of practice. Ridley then started getting his right leg stretched out.

With Devontae Booker out another five to seven weeks – he was sporting a bulky cast around his right wrist Wednesday – the Broncos may need one of those veterans to regain old form.

Ridley had a 1,263 rushing yards in 2012; Charles last had a 1,000-yard season in 2014.

Fight! Fight!

There were three pushing and shoving incidents during practice Wednesday, two involving receiver Kalif Raymond.

“(Monday), the offensive line got into a little scuffle,’’ Sanders said. “I hear them say, ‘We’re not the old offensive line! We’re not the old offensive line!’ Meaning they are bringing that grit, that meanness, that toughness. Those are the type of guys that—my mentality as a wide receiver is to match the offensive line. I like that.”

Bronco Bits

Right guard Ron Leary rested his injured groin one more practice Wednesday. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Leary is expected to practice Thursday. …

Donald Stephenson moved back to No. 2 left tackle with Ty Sambrailo shifting over to right tackle. Garett Bolles has been primarily the first-string left tackle.

