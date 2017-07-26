Broncos acquire veteran Barbre to compete with Garcia at guard

Sep 1, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Allen Barbre (76) during a game against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 14-6. (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

ENGLEWOOD - Near the end of the Denver Broncos’ offseason program, Max Garcia was switched from right guard back to his more comfortable position at left guard.

He can’t get too comfortable. The Broncos just acquired veteran offensive lineman Allen Barbre from the Philadelphia Eagles, presumably to compete with Garcia at left guard.

The Eagles announced Wednesday they had released Barbre, but they never filed their paperwork with the league office.

Instead, the Eagles got a conditional, 2019 seventh-round draft pick from the Broncos.

Why would the Broncos acquire a player when they could have signed him as a free agent? Because other teams could have also bid on Barbre. Rather than get in a bidding war, the Broncos secured a look at Barbre for the non-guaranteed $2.05 million base salary he had remaining on his contract with the Eagles. He can receive another $300,000 in playing time incentives.

Barbre is 33 and in his 10th NFL season. He played mostly as a backup for Green Bay, Seattle and in his first two seasons in Philadelphia before starting 28 games the past two years. He has mostly played left guard, although he has also started at right tackle.

Garcia played both right and left guard as a fourth-round rookie in 2015, then started 16 games at left guard last season. When the Broncos signed left guard Ron Leary to a four-year, $36 million contract as a free agent from Dallas in March, Garcia moved to right guard.

But in the final week of minicamp in mid-June, Garcia was apparently struggling with the adjustment enough to get moved back to left guard while went Leary to right.

© 2017 KUSA-TV